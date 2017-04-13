Wednesday's Area Scores - April 12

QND's Carly Wilson gets mobbed at home plate following a two-run homer.

**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 4

QND: 9

Carly Wilson: 3-4, HR

Kiley Espinoza: 2-run triple



Western: 6

Pittsfield: 7

-- 12 Innings

Kameron Smithers: 3-4, Walk-off RBI triple



Liberty: 6

Griggsville-Perry: 3

Mikayla Higdon: 2 RBI's



Monmouth-Roseville: 8

Macomb: 12

Hayley Coker: Grand slam





**High School Golf, Boys**



-- Palmyra Invitational

(Top 5 Teams Listed)

1) Palmyra: 302

2) Highland: 352

3) MMA: 353

4) Van-Far: 365

5) Louisiana: 380



(Top Individuals)

1) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 72

2) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 73

3) Noah Wilson (Palmyra): 74

4) Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 76





**High School Track and Field, Girls**



-- Quincy finished 4th at Edwardsville Relays



*New Program Records*

Lydia Kurfman: 3200M (11:11.65)

Maggie Schutte: 300M Hurdles (45.89) - finished 2nd (won Pole Vault)

4x100M Relay (:51.2) - finished in 8th place





**High School Soccer, Girls**



QND: 3

Father Tolton: 0

McKenzie Foley/Hannah Peters/Sierra Sturhahn: goals

Delaney Walker: shutout (5th this season)

Lady Raiders: (8-0-1)





**High School Baseball**



QND: 11

Pittsfield: 2

Nick Wellman: HR, 3 RBI's



Liberty: 12

Griggsville-Perry: 0

Bryce Klingele: 3 RBI's



Bushnell/WP: 7

Illini West: 8

Jacob Dietrich: 3 RBI's



South Fulton: 11

Brown County: 5

Daniel Ryssman: 3-4, 2 RBI's



Southeastern: 4

Payson: 8

Kristian Ward: 2 RBI's



Macomb: 3

Monmouth-Roseville: 4



Clark County: 7

West Hancock: 0

Zeb Riney: WP, 6 K's



Schuyler County: 1

Canton: 11

Lance Logsdon/Cooper Hudnut: HR's



Highland: 10

Knox County: 0

Chad Smith: CG 4-hitter





**College Baseball**



Lindenwood-Belleville: 8

Culver-Stockton: 5

Robin Felix: 2-4, 2 RBI's

Wildcats: (19-18)