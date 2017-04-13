Wednesday's Area Scores - April 12 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - April 12

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
QND's Carly Wilson gets mobbed at home plate following a two-run homer. QND's Carly Wilson gets mobbed at home plate following a two-run homer.

**High School Softball**

Quincy High: 4
QND: 9
Carly Wilson: 3-4, HR
Kiley Espinoza: 2-run triple

Western: 6
Pittsfield: 7
-- 12 Innings
Kameron Smithers: 3-4, Walk-off RBI triple

Liberty: 6
Griggsville-Perry: 3
Mikayla Higdon: 2 RBI's

Monmouth-Roseville: 8
Macomb: 12
Hayley Coker: Grand slam


**High School Golf, Boys**

-- Palmyra Invitational
(Top 5 Teams Listed)
1) Palmyra: 302
2) Highland: 352
3) MMA: 353
4) Van-Far: 365
5) Louisiana: 380

(Top Individuals)
1) Laithan Sublette (Palmyra): 72
2) Hunter Feldewerth (Louisiana): 73
3) Noah Wilson (Palmyra): 74
4) Lane Hammond (Palmyra): 76


**High School Track and Field, Girls**

-- Quincy finished 4th at Edwardsville Relays 

*New Program Records*
Lydia Kurfman: 3200M (11:11.65)
Maggie Schutte: 300M Hurdles (45.89) - finished 2nd (won Pole Vault)
4x100M Relay (:51.2) - finished in 8th place


**High School Soccer, Girls**

QND: 3
Father Tolton: 0
McKenzie Foley/Hannah Peters/Sierra Sturhahn: goals
Delaney Walker: shutout (5th this season)
Lady Raiders: (8-0-1)


**High School Baseball**

QND: 11
Pittsfield: 2
Nick Wellman: HR, 3 RBI's

Liberty: 12
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Bryce Klingele: 3 RBI's

Bushnell/WP: 7
Illini West: 8
Jacob Dietrich: 3 RBI's

South Fulton: 11
Brown County: 5
Daniel Ryssman: 3-4, 2 RBI's

Southeastern: 4
Payson: 8
Kristian Ward: 2 RBI's

Macomb: 3
Monmouth-Roseville: 4

Clark County: 7
West Hancock: 0
Zeb Riney: WP, 6 K's

Schuyler County: 1
Canton: 11
Lance Logsdon/Cooper Hudnut: HR's

Highland: 10
Knox County: 0
Chad Smith: CG 4-hitter


**College Baseball**

Lindenwood-Belleville: 8
Culver-Stockton: 5
Robin Felix: 2-4, 2 RBI's
Wildcats: (19-18)

