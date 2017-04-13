California shooting sparks local conversation on domestic violence

A recent deadly shooting of a San Bernardino, California elementary school teacher by her husband has sparked a national conversation over domestic violence.

According to the Violence Policy Center, nearly three women are murdered a day by a current or former romantic partner.

Local advocates said they see domestic violence often, and many times the people involved don't realize it. Megan Duesterhaus with Quanada said it can be hard to get out.

"By the time you get to a very physically dangerous, emotionally abusive scenario you're so far into it that its hard to extricate yourself," she said. "It would be rather rare for someone to be in a relationship that was violent and abusive and for it to suddenly stop being so."

Complicating the situation, the signs for domestic violence aren't always the same.

"There is no typical pattern of violence in a relationship, there's just so many ways it can occur and its very complex," said Duesterhaus. "But, we do expect to see that if there is violence in a relationship that rather than resolving itself, or going away, it does tend to escalate over time."

Duesterhaus added that the best way to help someone that may be in an abusive relationship is to listen non-judgmentally.

She advised against just telling the victim to leave, because they already know that and it forces them into a corner. She said the best way to help is to listen to what they are saying and help build their confidence.

If you need help, you can call Quanada's 24 hour hotline to speak to someone locally at 1-800-369-2287 or visit their website.

Quanada serves five counties in Illinois: Adams, Brown, Hancock, Schuyler, and Pike.