Website offers real-time data on Illinois road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois travelers may now access real-time information on road closures, construction and winter weather conditions through a revamped state website.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said Wednesday the redesigned "Getting Around Illinois" website is now mobile-friendly and continuously updated.

Users are also now able to zoom in to view a location, roadway or destination. The previous website offered simply a static map of a broad area.

The site also provides information on traffic congestion, hotel and gas station locations and weather radar.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says the new-and-improved site will provide important information "for any trip, any time of the year."

http://www.GettingAroundIllinois.com

