LaHarpe boil order lifted

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) -

The boil order in LaHarpe, Illinois, has been lifted according to Mayor Ryan Kienast.

The boil order went into effect on Saturday and lasted for 6 days.

The boil order caused school and restaurants to shut down. 

