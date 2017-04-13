Woman tries to save child in the road, gets hit by car - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman tries to save child in the road, gets hit by car

Posted:
By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
Connect
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A woman and kid were injured after getting hit by a truck in Clark County, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

 It happened on U.S. 136 two miles west of Wayland around 3:40 p-m.. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two-year-old Toby Davis ran out onto the highway.  25-year-old Caylove Sackman ran into the roadway to try and save the boy, but both were hit by a truck.

The highway patrol reports the woman suffered moderate injuries and the boy had minor injuries.

No tickets were issued.     

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.