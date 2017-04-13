Woman tries to save child in the road, gets hit by car

A woman and kid were injured after getting hit by a truck in Clark County, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on U.S. 136 two miles west of Wayland around 3:40 p-m..

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two-year-old Toby Davis ran out onto the highway. 25-year-old Caylove Sackman ran into the roadway to try and save the boy, but both were hit by a truck.

The highway patrol reports the woman suffered moderate injuries and the boy had minor injuries.

No tickets were issued.