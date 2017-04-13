Fire department responds to gas leak in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire department responds to gas leak in Quincy

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
A gas leak occurred at 8th and Ohio St.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Fire Department was called to a gas leak on 8th and Ohio St. Thursday afternoon.

It's unclear how it started, but crews from Ameren and the city were on scene.

There was a heavy smell of gas in the area, but there didn't appear to be any evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

