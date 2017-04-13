Senator McCaskill holds town hall meeting in Hannibal

This is 1 of 8 town hall meetings she will be holding this week

Residents held green papers up if they agreed with what the senator was saying or red papers if they did not

Free college tuition, healthcare, and funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.

McCaskill met with residents at the Hannibal Nutrition Center to talk about issues in Washington and to hear from residents on what's most important to them. McCaskill held a Q and A answering questions from residents on issues like Syria and sex trafficking. She says town hall meetings are a way for her to get to meet people and understand their concerns.

"Even if they are yelling at me. It's okay. It makes me a better senator. If somebody actually believes they can hold this kind of office and not get out and meet and answer any questions from any comer, then they really shouldn't have the job."

After the town hall meeting, The Missouri Republican Party released a statement saying "Claire McCaskill's liberal values don't line up with the values of the Missourians who gave President Trump an incredible 18 point win over McCaskill's friend Hillary Clinton - and that's something she can't hide, no matter how many Town Hall dog and pony shows she drums up."

McCaskill will be holding seven other town hall meetings throughout the state this week.