QND Senior raises money for Great River Honor Flight

A Quincy Notre Dame senior took it upon herself to raise roughly $1,500 for the Great River Honor Flight.

It all started when Sophia Marcolla decided to start collections for the cause at various athletic events, and then continued with efforts around the QND campus.

Shahna Magee from Country Financial saw Marcolla's efforts and agreed to match up to $200 in donations.



"The veterans home is a big part of what I like to do as volunteering and it just makes me smile to see all those veterans and knowing that I'm helping them and the Honor Flight. Just knowing that some of those veterans could get to go to the Honor Flight, that's what it means to me," said Marcolla.

Marcolla was named Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen for 2017 at the Miss Quincy Pageant for her efforts.