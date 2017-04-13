Man convicted in sex case headed to prison

A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.

Senior U.S. District Judge Richard Mills ordered Ralph David Hathaway, 48, of New Canton, Ill., to serve 400 months in federal prison for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and two counts of travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct, according to the release.

The release also stated that Hathaway was ordered to pay $4,489 in restitution, and once he's released from prison he was ordered to remain on supervised release for five years.

A jury convicted Hathaway of all counts against him in September 2016. During the trial, the government presented evidence that over a two-year period, Hathaway traveled from his home in Pike County, Ill., to South Carolina to have illegal sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl whom he had met online, according to the release.

The release said in June 2015, Hathaway transported the girl from South Carolina to his camper in Troy, Mo., where he was arrested.

Hathaway remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest, according to the release.