New technology coming to Palmyra classrooms - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New technology coming to Palmyra classrooms

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Every teacher will get a macbook Every teacher will get a macbook
Students are expected to get iPads next school year Students are expected to get iPads next school year
Students walking down hall way of Palmyra High School Students walking down hall way of Palmyra High School
Students in the library Students in the library

The Palmyra School District has made another big step towards putting more technology in the hands of students.

This week, the school board signed off on a four-year contract with Apple to lease 1,100 iPads for students. The plan is to give an iPad to every student K-12.

Superintendent Eric Churchwell said giving students iPads will help level the playing field in a world full of technology.

"We have students that do have access to technology because they have the financial resources and we have students that don't. This levels the playing field. No matter what your income, no matter what your resources at home are. You are going to have access to that technology now," said Eric Churchwell, Superintendent, for Palmyra R-1 School District. 

The iPads will cost the district more than $370,000. The goal is to hand the iPads out to students next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.