New technology coming to Palmyra classrooms

The Palmyra School District has made another big step towards putting more technology in the hands of students.

This week, the school board signed off on a four-year contract with Apple to lease 1,100 iPads for students. The plan is to give an iPad to every student K-12.

Superintendent Eric Churchwell said giving students iPads will help level the playing field in a world full of technology.

"We have students that do have access to technology because they have the financial resources and we have students that don't. This levels the playing field. No matter what your income, no matter what your resources at home are. You are going to have access to that technology now," said Eric Churchwell, Superintendent, for Palmyra R-1 School District.

The iPads will cost the district more than $370,000. The goal is to hand the iPads out to students next year.