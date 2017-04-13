Wentzien, McKenzie receive All-American accolades

(WGEM) -- A pair of area players have received top honors from the junior college basketball ranks.



Fort Madison alum and Kirkwood Community College sophomore guard Miles Wentzien has been named NJCAA Division II First Team All-American.



Wentzien averaged a team-high 15 points and seven rebounds a game last season. His 43 steals were also tops on the team.



John Wood sophomore guard Gabe McKenzie also cracked the All-American list.



The former Canton star was a Second Team selection. McKenzie averaged 16 points and nearly nine rebounds a game last season to help guide the Trail Blazers to 19 wins.



He was later named Player of the Year in the region and the conference.



McKenzie is the third John Wood All-American in the last four years.



Both Wentzien and McKenzie are still undecided in regards to where they will continue their basketball careers.