Lawmakers push for more federal aid for Tri-State communities after disasters

Spring brings with it the threat for severe weather and other disasters, and while we hope it never happens here, lawmakers want to make it easier for local communities to recover from a disaster.

There's a new proposal that could make it easier to help recover from those disasters.

After the July 2015 windstorm caused over a $1.7-million worth of damage to the city, residents remember how long it took to clean it up.

"So many trees were torn out from it and a lot of roadways were bad and had potholes in them," resident Karen Mutchler said.

Now, this bill introduced by two Illinois representatives could change how federal aid is given out to local communities. They say the damage threshold in Illinois is skewed by Chicago, and often cuts off necessary aid for downstate communities.

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon says the amount of damage needed depends on the population of the state.

"We have to have a little over $18 million for all local governments and at the local level we have to have just under $250,000 just in Adams County," Simon said.

The amount of damage needed in a disaster in order to get federal assistance is much lower in other states. For example, across the river in Missouri, it's $10 million less than what's needed in Illinois.

"Where the difference is, one would usually expect that states with a higher population would have a high tax base and would be more financially sound," Simon said. "We just haven't seen that in our case."

The city of Quincy did not qualify for federal aid in the 2015 storm. Simon says federal aid is only for extreme circumstances and local governments should still be prepared to foot the bill themselves.

But Mutchler says the city could use money spent on emergencies on other things throughout the city

"The city of Quincy needs the money," Mutchler added. "They need to be able to get the roads taken care of and there is alleys that need to be taken care of too."

The bill has made it through committee, but isn't scheduled for a vote yet in congress.

