Circle Change: QND's Kindhart unselfishly moves to the mound

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Bailee Kindhart isn't your average starting softball ace.



The QND senior is a second basemen by trade.



But this season Lady Raiders head coach Eric Orne decided to give Kindhart a shot as the team's starting pitcher.



"Obviously we needed to turn to Bailee but we also wanted to develop more pitching along the way, so we didn't put as much pressure on Bailey this year," Orne said.



"But Bailee is our main-stay. And if it's a big game Bailey is going to be in the circle for us."



Moonlighting as a starter in only six varsity games in her career prior to this spring, getting the nod as the team's starter came as a surprise.



"I had pitched in recent games before but it didn't hit me until this year during the first game of the season," Kindhart noted.



"There is a lot more pressure on the pitchers mound because you think the entire game is focused on you."



The switch wasn't easy but it had to be made.



"We had no choice," Orne said.



"(Bailee) stepped up and she has that bulldog mentality that I like, and when you get that in a circle you can win a lot of games."



According to Kindhart's battery mate Carly Wilson, "Bailee has that attitude of a pitcher. Even when she did play second base she had that bulldog mentality. You knew she could do it."



There may be a learning curve for Kindhart but there hasn't been any trouble with the curve. Kindhart has already tossed a one-hitter and two shutouts.



"I have to have the confidence in myself to know that I can do it," she added.



"If I come in with a positive attitude then I can get my stuff done."