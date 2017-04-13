Annual Baldwin staff vs. student basketball game

Students and teachers upheld an 18 year Baldwin Tradition Tuesday with the annual student vs. staff basketball game.

5th graders played against teachers and administration at Baldwin Intermediate School. This year the theme was Play for Pets, students raised $1,000 for the Quincy Humane Society.

"It's one of the rare chances we get throughout the school year for all of us in the building to come together as one. With us being in different sections of the school. It's just a nice release. It just gives us a breather, a step away from our academics just to celebrate each other," said teacher Judie MeHaffy.

The 5th grade team was coached by Superintendent Roy Webb and School Board President Sayeed Ali.