Lee County officials react to voter ID bill

If the law passes, Iowa would provide IDs to people who couldn't afford them.

The law would also cut back on the amount of early voting days.

Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise said that fraud hasn't been a problem in the area.

David Gonzales said that voter fraud has been discussed widely after the last election.

The law would require voters to show their IDs at polling places.

The state of Iowa is close to enacting a law that would require voters to provide identification at polling stations.

The law would also cut back on the number of early voting days.

Fort Madison Resident David Gonzales said on Thursday, that he could see why people would support a new voter ID law in Iowa.

"I don't know if its privacy, what the issue is, but I can say that I don't see the issue with making sure that person, is that person." Gonzales said.

Gonzales added that he hopes new regulations would cut back on voter fraud.

"I think in this last election there was so much talk about voter fraud, if we could without a shout of a doubt eliminate that conversation, I think people would be happy." Gonzales said.

However, Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise said that voter fraud hasn't been a problem in the area. If the law passes, Iowa would provide IDs to voters who couldn't afford them. Fraise said that would only contribute to more financial problems in the state.

"I just don't think that especially in Lee County, we've never had any voter fraud here." Fraise said. "So I feel like probably that money could have been spent elsewhere."

Gonzales also said that if the law could ultimately prevent voter fraud, it'd be a good idea.

"If we want to have this conversation every four years, and be like hey what about this, what about that?" Gonzales asked. "Let's just do what we can now."

The bill has passed through the senate. It will head to Governor Branstad's desk, where he has already voiced his support of it.