Iowa passes controversial gun law

Free college tuition, healthcare, funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.More >>
Free college tuition, healthcare, funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.More >>
Students and teachers upheld an 18 year Baldwin Tradition Thursday.More >>
Students and teachers upheld an 18 year Baldwin Tradition Thursday.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
A Quincy Notre Dame senior took it upon herself to raise roughly $1,500 for the Great River Honor Flight.More >>
A Quincy Notre Dame senior took it upon herself to raise roughly $1,500 for the Great River Honor Flight.More >>
Palmyra school district has made another big step towards putting more technology in the hands of students. This week, the school board signed off on a four-year contract with Apple to lease 1,100 iPads for students. The plan is to give an iPad to every student K-12.More >>
Palmyra school district has made another big step towards putting more technology in the hands of students. This week, the school board signed off on a four-year contract with Apple to lease 1,100 iPads for students. The plan is to give an iPad to every student K-12. Superintendent Eric Churchwell says giving students iPads will help level the playing field in a world full of technology.More >>
The Quincy Fire Department was called to a gas leak on 8th and Ohio Thursday afternoon.More >>
The Quincy Fire Department was called to a gas leak on 8th and Ohio Thursday afternoon.More >>
A woman and kid were injured after getting hit by a truck in Clark County, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A woman and kid were injured after getting hit by a truck in Clark County, Missouri Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that will require identification at the polls and reduce the number of early voting days.More >>
The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has passed a bill that will require identification at the polls and reduce the number of early voting days.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>
The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.More >>