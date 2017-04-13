Iowa passes controversial gun law

The gun bill was signed into law on Thursday.

Governor Terry Branstad signed a controversial gun bill into law on Thursday.

The Legislation lets children under the age of 14 use handguns with adult supervision.

It also includes a stand-your-ground provision, which allows people to use deadly force if they feel their safety and life are at risk.

Also, gun owners can conceal carry handguns inside the Iowa state capitol if they have a weapons permit.

Faeth Cigar Store manager Rob Faeth said on Thursday that roughly ten percent of Iowa residents having a concealed permit, and he didn't think the new bill will create unsafe conditions.

"If that ten percent was a problem, then we would've noticed it by now." Faeth said. "So I don't see this law changing anything as far as where you're gonna have shootouts on the street, or anything like that. No."

The law goes into effect immediately, but enforcement won't begin until July 1.