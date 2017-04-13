Demolition begins for burned down Ralls County church - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Demolition begins for burned down Ralls County church

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Walls being demolished at the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County. Walls being demolished at the Antioch Baptist Church in rural Ralls County.
Bricks lay on the ground after demolition. Bricks lay on the ground after demolition.
Damaged materials continue to stand at the Antioch Baptist Church. Damaged materials continue to stand at the Antioch Baptist Church.
Rubble sits on a floor. Rubble sits on a floor.
Rubble continues to sit inside the church. Rubble continues to sit inside the church.
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

It's been nearly four months since a fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church near Hannibal. Now the church took a big step forward towards rebuilding.

Demolition started this week after several delays, including recent rain. Pastor Jack Emmite says it's bittersweet to see the walls come down, but knows they're one step closer to rebuilding the church. 

Only a few items survived the fire. The pastor wants to display them in the new building. Now the question is, how will the church rebuild?  

"We're starting to make the plans now," Emmite said. "We're thinking about the design of the building. We've kind of drawn up some plans and given that over to someone else to take."

Emmite says they will move the church over to a different side of the property after demolishing a home. He says volunteers will help build the new church after they figure out the costs.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.