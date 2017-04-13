Demolition begins for burned down Ralls County church

It's been nearly four months since a fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church near Hannibal. Now the church took a big step forward towards rebuilding.

Demolition started this week after several delays, including recent rain. Pastor Jack Emmite says it's bittersweet to see the walls come down, but knows they're one step closer to rebuilding the church.

Only a few items survived the fire. The pastor wants to display them in the new building. Now the question is, how will the church rebuild?

"We're starting to make the plans now," Emmite said. "We're thinking about the design of the building. We've kind of drawn up some plans and given that over to someone else to take."

Emmite says they will move the church over to a different side of the property after demolishing a home. He says volunteers will help build the new church after they figure out the costs.