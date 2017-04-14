Fire truck improvements planned for Quincy Fire Department - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire truck improvements planned for Quincy Fire Department

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy Fire truck engine six parked outside of station six. Quincy Fire truck engine six parked outside of station six.
Quincy Fire department logo displayed on the side of a fire truck. Quincy Fire department logo displayed on the side of a fire truck.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Firefighters are hoping to improve their fleet for the new fiscal year.

Officials want to fix the water tank on the truck located at station six. The current water tank is rusted and leaks.

After fixing the truck, Deputy Chief Greg Dreyer says the department will also replace its oldest truck, from 1987, and won't have to use any bonds or loans to do so, because they've been saving up since 2010.

"One of the big things when we start asking for $400,000 to $450,000 to replace an apparatus, that's a big chunk of money to get the city council to agree to," Dreyer said. "So it helps a lot to have that fund there."

Once the water truck is fixed, officials say it should be able to be used for ten more years.

