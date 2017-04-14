New Adams County Ambulance Bay remains on schedule - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

New Adams County Ambulance Bay remains on schedule

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Crews put up part of the siding for the new Adams County Ambulance Bay. Crews put up part of the siding for the new Adams County Ambulance Bay.
Construction crews finished working on the Ambulance Bay for the day. Construction crews finished working on the Ambulance Bay for the day.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Despite recent rainy weather, Adams County officials say construction on a new ambulance bay is still on schedule.

Progress continued at the site Thursday. Crews have already started putting up siding.

The Adams County Board also approved getting a loan of up to $800,000 to pay the remaining balance for the building. Ambulance Building Committee Chairman Matt Obert says the county wanted to avoid any increases to the ambulance tax levy.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.