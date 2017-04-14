New Adams County Ambulance Bay remains on schedule

Construction crews finished working on the Ambulance Bay for the day.

Crews put up part of the siding for the new Adams County Ambulance Bay.

Despite recent rainy weather, Adams County officials say construction on a new ambulance bay is still on schedule.

Progress continued at the site Thursday. Crews have already started putting up siding.

The Adams County Board also approved getting a loan of up to $800,000 to pay the remaining balance for the building. Ambulance Building Committee Chairman Matt Obert says the county wanted to avoid any increases to the ambulance tax levy.