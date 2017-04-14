Thursday's Area Scores - April 13

**High School Soccer, Girls**
Springfield: 0
Quincy High: 2
Grace Hilbing/Sierra Woodard: goals
QND: 4
Riverton: 0
McKenzie Foley: Hat trick
Delaney Walker: shutout (6th of the season)
Lady Raiders: (9-0-1)
Mount Pleasant: 1
Keokuk: 7
McKenna Tackes: 4 goals
Lady Chiefs: (4-0)
Holy Trinity: 5
Mediapolis: 0
Ali Randolph: Hat trick, assist
Avery Malinski: shutout
**High School Track and Field**
-- Monroe City wins both team titles at the CanSippi Relays
*Multiple Event Winners*
Noah Talton (Knox County): 200M/400M
Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100M/Long Jump
Ananiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump
-- Pittsfield wins both team titles at the Tom Johnson Invitational/Saukee Invitational
*Multiple Event Winners*
Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield): 800M/Long Jump
Chase Howland (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus
Austin Young (West Central): High Jump/Long Jump
**High School Baseball**
Quincy High: 10
Bloomington: 3
Alex Harbin: 2-4, 3 RBI's
QND: 4
Rushville/Industry: 10
Alex Kettering: 2-3, 3 RBI's
Central: 1
Macomb: 6
Brandon Bickers: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
Illini West: 7
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Jackson Porter: CG 3-hitter
West Hancock: 4
South Fulton: 2
Riley Langford: 3 hits, RBI (Save)
Brown County: 6
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Joe Hendricker: CG 5-hitter, 13 K's
Jerseyville: 6
Pittsfield: 0
Brussels: 2
Western: 6
Matt Shover/Austin Ward: 2 RBI's each
Monroe City: 1
Palmyra: 4
Nolan Wosman: 3-3, HR
South Shelby: 0
Clark County: 25
Indians: (9-1)
North Shelby: 1
Highland: 8
Issac Brown: WP
Tommy Harvey: 3 RBI's
Hannibal: 3
Boonville: 15
Scot Roberts: 3 hits, 2 RBI's
Schuyler County: 5
Scotland County: 10
Aaron Buford: 3-3, HR (finished double shy of cycle)
Louisiana: 0
Macon: 7
Knox County: 8
Paris: 9
**High School Softball**
Pittsfield: 0
Quincy High: 10
MaKayla Wand: CG 1-hitter
Central: 6
Macomb: 0
Brey Genenbacher: No-hitter, 17 K's
Illini West: 14
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Hanna Spiekermeier: 4 RBI's
Brown County: 15
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Mariah Markert: 3 hits, 3 RBI's
West Hancock: 0
Unity: 2
Addison Miler: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's (RBI)
Payson: 4
Liberty: 11
Jenna Hahn: 3-4, 3 RBI's
PORTA: 11
Beardstown: 12
**High School Golf, Boys**
1) Hannibal: 165
2) Highland: 185
-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 37
