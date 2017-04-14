Thursday's Area Scores - April 13 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - April 13

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Mark Twain's McKenzie Lathrom races towards a winning triple jump at the CanSippi Relays. Mark Twain's McKenzie Lathrom races towards a winning triple jump at the CanSippi Relays.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

Springfield: 0
Quincy High: 2
Grace Hilbing/Sierra Woodard: goals

QND: 4
Riverton: 0
McKenzie Foley: Hat trick
Delaney Walker: shutout (6th of the season)
Lady Raiders: (9-0-1)

Mount Pleasant: 1
Keokuk: 7
McKenna Tackes: 4 goals
Lady Chiefs: (4-0)

Holy Trinity: 5
Mediapolis: 0
Ali Randolph: Hat trick, assist
Avery Malinski: shutout


**High School Track and Field**

-- Monroe City wins both team titles at the CanSippi Relays
*Multiple Event Winners*
Noah Talton (Knox County): 200M/400M
Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100M/Long Jump
Ananiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus
McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump

-- Pittsfield wins both team titles at the Tom Johnson Invitational/Saukee Invitational
*Multiple Event Winners*
Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus
Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield): 800M/Long Jump
Chase Howland (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus
Austin Young (West Central): High Jump/Long Jump


**High School Baseball**

Quincy High: 10
Bloomington: 3
Alex Harbin: 2-4, 3 RBI's

QND: 4
Rushville/Industry: 10
Alex Kettering: 2-3, 3 RBI's

Central: 1
Macomb: 6
Brandon Bickers: 3 hits, 3 RBI's

Illini West: 7
Monmouth-Roseville: 0
Jackson Porter: CG 3-hitter

West Hancock: 4
South Fulton: 2
Riley Langford: 3 hits, RBI (Save)

Brown County: 6
Griggsville-Perry: 0
Joe Hendricker: CG 5-hitter, 13 K's

Jerseyville: 6
Pittsfield: 0

Brussels: 2
Western: 6
Matt Shover/Austin Ward: 2 RBI's each

Monroe City: 1
Palmyra: 4
Nolan Wosman: 3-3, HR

South Shelby: 0
Clark County: 25
Indians: (9-1)

North Shelby: 1
Highland: 8
Issac Brown: WP
Tommy Harvey: 3 RBI's

Hannibal: 3
Boonville: 15
Scot Roberts: 3 hits, 2 RBI's

Schuyler County: 5
Scotland County: 10
Aaron Buford: 3-3, HR (finished double shy of cycle)

Louisiana: 0
Macon: 7

Knox County: 8
Paris: 9


**High School Softball**

Pittsfield: 0
Quincy High: 10
MaKayla Wand: CG 1-hitter

Central: 6
Macomb: 0
Brey Genenbacher: No-hitter, 17 K's

Illini West: 14
Monmouth-Roseville: 2
Hanna Spiekermeier: 4 RBI's

Brown County: 15
Griggsville-Perry: 2
Mariah Markert: 3 hits, 3 RBI's

West Hancock: 0
Unity: 2
Addison Miler: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's (RBI)

Payson: 4
Liberty: 11
Jenna Hahn: 3-4, 3 RBI's

PORTA: 11
Beardstown: 12


**High School Golf, Boys**

1) Hannibal: 165
2) Highland: 185
-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 37

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.