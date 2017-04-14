Thursday's Area Scores - April 13

**High School Soccer, Girls**



Springfield: 0

Quincy High: 2

Grace Hilbing/Sierra Woodard: goals



QND: 4

Riverton: 0

McKenzie Foley: Hat trick

Delaney Walker: shutout (6th of the season)

Lady Raiders: (9-0-1)



Mount Pleasant: 1

Keokuk: 7

McKenna Tackes: 4 goals

Lady Chiefs: (4-0)



Holy Trinity: 5

Mediapolis: 0

Ali Randolph: Hat trick, assist

Avery Malinski: shutout





**High School Track and Field**



-- Monroe City wins both team titles at the CanSippi Relays

*Multiple Event Winners*

Noah Talton (Knox County): 200M/400M

Brock Wood (South Shelby): 100M/Long Jump

Ananiah Talton (Monroe City): Shot Put/Discus

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain): Long Jump/Triple Jump



-- Pittsfield wins both team titles at the Tom Johnson Invitational/Saukee Invitational

*Multiple Event Winners*

Chandler Hayden (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus

Sydney Bauer (Pittsfield): 800M/Long Jump

Chase Howland (Pittsfield): Shot Put/Discus

Austin Young (West Central): High Jump/Long Jump





**High School Baseball**



Quincy High: 10

Bloomington: 3

Alex Harbin: 2-4, 3 RBI's



QND: 4

Rushville/Industry: 10

Alex Kettering: 2-3, 3 RBI's



Central: 1

Macomb: 6

Brandon Bickers: 3 hits, 3 RBI's



Illini West: 7

Monmouth-Roseville: 0

Jackson Porter: CG 3-hitter



West Hancock: 4

South Fulton: 2

Riley Langford: 3 hits, RBI (Save)



Brown County: 6

Griggsville-Perry: 0

Joe Hendricker: CG 5-hitter, 13 K's



Jerseyville: 6

Pittsfield: 0



Brussels: 2

Western: 6

Matt Shover/Austin Ward: 2 RBI's each



Monroe City: 1

Palmyra: 4

Nolan Wosman: 3-3, HR



South Shelby: 0

Clark County: 25

Indians: (9-1)



North Shelby: 1

Highland: 8

Issac Brown: WP

Tommy Harvey: 3 RBI's



Hannibal: 3

Boonville: 15

Scot Roberts: 3 hits, 2 RBI's



Schuyler County: 5

Scotland County: 10

Aaron Buford: 3-3, HR (finished double shy of cycle)



Louisiana: 0

Macon: 7



Knox County: 8

Paris: 9





**High School Softball**



Pittsfield: 0

Quincy High: 10

MaKayla Wand: CG 1-hitter



Central: 6

Macomb: 0

Brey Genenbacher: No-hitter, 17 K's



Illini West: 14

Monmouth-Roseville: 2

Hanna Spiekermeier: 4 RBI's



Brown County: 15

Griggsville-Perry: 2

Mariah Markert: 3 hits, 3 RBI's



West Hancock: 0

Unity: 2

Addison Miler: CG 1-hitter, 12 K's (RBI)



Payson: 4

Liberty: 11

Jenna Hahn: 3-4, 3 RBI's



PORTA: 11

Beardstown: 12





**High School Golf, Boys**



1) Hannibal: 165

2) Highland: 185

-- Medalist -- Hannibal's Trevor Watson: 37