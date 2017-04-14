Free Car Seat Check in Hannibal Saturday

Car seats reduce the risk of being killed in a car crash by 71 percent for an infant and 54 percent for a toddler, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is offering free car seat check in Hannibal on Saturday.

Kathy Zents, the lead instructor for the child passenger safety course, said that they find that 80 percent of car seats are installed incorrectly. A child in an incorrectly installed car seat can be seriously injured or killed.

"Use the car seat that fits your child, fits your vehicle, and that you're going to use correctly 100 percent of the time," she said.

The Northeast Coalition for Roadway Safety free car seat check will be at the Hannibal Welcome Center at 1700 Highway 61 South. It runs from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.



It's recommended that families bring their children in their car seats, so that child passenger safety technicians can see if the car seats are properly installed.