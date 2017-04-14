Feature act announced for Western Illinois Fair

Western Illinois Fair officials announced long-time Country musician Joe Diffie will be the headlining act at this year's fair.

The fair is scheduled to be held June 21 through June 25. Diffie is scheduled to perform Friday, June 23.

Diffie is a Grammy and ACM award-winner with multiple chart topping singles.

“What really makes Joe a great pick for our fair is that his music reaches everyone,” board member Brian Shoemaker said. “Whether you grew up listening to his music, or you’re someone younger that just discovered him after the Jason Aldean ‘1994’ song, there’s going to be plenty to enjoy through the performance.”

Advance tickets can be purchased online here. They can also be purchased at the Western Illinois Fair Office, located on the south side of the Fairgrounds in Griggsville.

This year's fair will also include annual events like the queen pageant and princess contest, school bus and modified demolition derbies and truck and tractor pull.