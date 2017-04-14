Local teen raises $1,500 for Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local teen raises $1,500 for Honor Flight

Posted:
Keiley Meyer, Sydney Doellman, Casey Casey, Crystal Peavler, Sophia Marcolla and Doug Reed. (left to right) Keiley Meyer, Sydney Doellman, Casey Casey, Crystal Peavler, Sophia Marcolla and Doug Reed. (left to right)
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local teenager recently presented a $1,500 check to Great River Honor Flight.

The funds were primarily raised by Quincy Notre Dame student Sophia Marcolla, who was recently named Miss Quincy's Outstanding Teen 2017. Her endeavor started as collections at a series of athletic events, but it turned into various fundraising efforts at QND.

Shahna Magee noticed Marcolla's fundraising efforts and agreed to match up to $200 in donations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.