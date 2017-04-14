Local group looks to show off graffiti artwork legally

Lawmakers are abolishing a statewide program intended to improve reading skills of Iowa third-graders because of a lack of funding and concerns about the effort's ineffectiveness.More >>
Lawmakers are abolishing a statewide program intended to improve reading skills of Iowa third-graders because of a lack of funding and concerns about the effort's ineffectiveness.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
Car seats reduce the risk of being killed in a car crash by 71 percent for an infant and 54 percent for a toddler, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >>
Car seats reduce the risk of being killed in a car crash by 71 percent for an infant and 54 percent for a toddler, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >>
Despite recent rainy weather, Adams County officials say construction on a new ambulance bay is still on schedule.More >>
Despite recent rainy weather, Adams County officials say construction on a new ambulance bay is still on schedule.More >>
Governor Terry Branstad signed a controversial gun bill into law on Thursday.More >>
Governor Terry Branstad signed a controversial gun bill into law on Thursday.More >>
It's been nearly four months since a fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church near Hannibal. Now the church took a big step forward towards rebuilding.More >>
It's been nearly four months since a fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church near Hannibal. Now the church took a big step forward towards rebuilding.More >>
Quincy Firefighters are hoping to improve their fleet for the new fiscal year.More >>
Quincy Firefighters are hoping to improve their fleet for the new fiscal year.More >>
Free college tuition, healthcare, funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.More >>
Free college tuition, healthcare, funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.More >>