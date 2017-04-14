Local group looks to show off graffiti artwork legally

When it comes to graffiti, it's usually associated with vandalism, but a local group is working towards a way for artist to express their creativity without breaking the law.

Project Street Art aims to find a way for artist to show off their work legally. Right now, you can find some of their work on a building in Hannibal on the corner of Arch and Market. The building belongs to a group member's father, who gave them permission to use the building as their canvas.

"If you want to do graffiti, there are ways to do it. You can get plywood, set up in the back of your house and paint on it that way," founder of Project Street Art Josh Stealey said. "You don't have to go out and do things and destroy people's property. You can get permission, you'd be surprised,"

Project Street Art supports all forms of art from graffiti to cartoons. People that are interested in getting involved can contact them through their Facebook page.