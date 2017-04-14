It's starting to look like Spring in downtown Quincy

The District board members and volunteers were out and about Friday morning, beautifying the downtown area.

Members and volunteers trimmed trees, put flowers in around 60 planters, and swept up rocks and mulch. Members said if the downtown area looks nice, it's good for business and the community.

"We are going to have better results for our businesses if the downtown looks cleaned up," said Bret Austin, one of The District board members. "Nothing wrong with having nice looking trees and plants. We just really want people to feel welcomed to come downtown, walk around, and shop."

This is done around this time every year to make sure it's ready for the annual Dogwood Festival.