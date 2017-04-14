Tractor, truck collision prompts Lee County road closure

A highway in Lee County was closed to northbound traffic Friday afternoon after a crash involving a truck and tractor, according to Sheriff Stacy Weber.

The Iowa road conditions website Iowa 511 showed the crash happened on US 218, between County Road J56 and County Road J38. Crews were called to the scene around 3:20 p.m.

Few details were available, but Weber said the driver of the tractor was taken to the hospital by air ambulance with unknown injuries.

The road was reopened around 5 p.m.

*THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED