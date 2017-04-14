Woman, daughter injured in NEMO golf cart incident

Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Paige Kerr, 26, and her 2-year-old daughter were riding in a cart at 4th and Congress at 3:05 p.m. The report stated the 2 year old fell off the cart, while Kerr jumped off trying to catch the child.

The golf cart eventually stopped in a nearby yard.

Police said Kerr had moderate injuries, while the child had minor injuries.

Kerr and her daughter were taken to Blessing Hospital.