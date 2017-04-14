Local bakery busy for Easter - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local bakery busy for Easter

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Underbrinks Bakery Underbrinks Bakery
Cakes offered at Underbrinks Cakes offered at Underbrinks
Underbrinks owner says they sold over 1000 desserts on Friday Underbrinks owner says they sold over 1000 desserts on Friday

Many Quincy residents were out on Friday, rushing to get last minute desserts for Easter dinner. 

Underbrinks Bakery in Quincy said they were so busy filling orders, they had a line out the door. In fact, they had to take the phone off the hook because employees said it had been ringing nonstop. By Friday afternoon, they had sold more than 1000 desserts.

Owner Amy Stevens said everyone has been working overtime, but it's all worth it so the community can have a good Easter. 

"It's great for the community. Easter is so spring like and bright colored. It's just so pretty to look at, it makes you happy," said Stevens. "Easter is a big one, Thanksgiving, Christmas is the biggest holiday. We are just happy everyone comes in. I just wish I could be up here more to see everybody."

They are open Saturday from 7 to noon, but they will not be taking any more pre-orders, only first come first serve. 

