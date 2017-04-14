Late Easter leading to more sales for businesses

Kirlin's has sold out of certain types of chocolate earlier than ever before.

Sarah Metz still had a few more items to purchase for Easter.

Kirlin's sales have been more spread out because of the later Easter.

The later date of Easter this year has led to more sales, and stores like Kirlin's have sold out of some of their chocolates earlier than ever before.

Shoppers like Sarah Metz spent Friday morning shopping for a few last minute gifts at Justice in the Quincy Mall.

"I've been actually buying for several weeks now, just when I find little things here and there," Metz said. "Yep, just gonna finish it up this weekend."

And she's not alone. Kirlin's Manager Dana Golden said her store started selling Easter items after Valentine's Day, and that has led to more spread out sales.

"People had a lot more time this year, than last year." Golden said. "Last year, Easter was in March, and this year it's in late April. They have more time to shop, and more time to think about what they want to put in those Easter baskets."

But the impact goes beyond just buying candy and pictures with the Easter Bunny. The National Retail Federation has estimated that Americans will spend 18.4 billion dollars for this Easter holiday, which is six percent more than last year.

"That's more than I would think," Shopper Tony Russell said. "You know, you usually don't think of it being a big commercial holiday like you do Christmas, or Halloween nowadays, but that still seems like quite a bit of money."

Yet that hasn't kept shoppers like Metz away from the mall. She said that she's still got a few more items in mind.

"Probably clothing, obviously Easter candy, and specifically rubber boots." Metz said.

The mall will be open on Saturday, but will be closed on Easter Sunday.