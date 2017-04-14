Going Bonkers sees boost in sales during holiday weekend

Going Bonkers was very busy on Friday.

With school out for many Tri-State districts, Going Bonkers has been cashing in.

Going Bonkers Manager Scott Berryman said there had been customers since the business opened at 10 a.m. on Friday.

He said that big crowds of kids are common during holiday breaks, and the big uptick in business has a positive impact on the activity center.

"Anytime that kids are not in school, or holidays, that type of thing, we thrive on that." Berryman said. "And that's when we are open for the public to come in, and we've, over the years, had a great turnout and anticipate a good future too."

Going Bonkers will be open on Saturday, but closed on Easter Sunday.