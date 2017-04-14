Forward Progress: John Wood adds Gadeke, Mayfield to recruiting class

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- First it was the women's basketball program and now it's the men's team.



Safe to say John Wood's Student Activity Center is going to be a popular place next winter as both squads continue to piece together Tri-State All-Star teams.



In less than 24 hours the Trail Blazers doubled their recruiting class by gaining commitments from two area standouts.



Quincy High's Garrett Gadeke, arguably the most improved player in West Central Illinois last season, announced his verbal pledge to Brad Hoyt's program late Thursday via Twitter.



Gadeke averaged 10 points and six rebounds a game while helping lead the Blue Devils to a share of the Western Big Six title.



Gadeke will be joined in the John Wood front court by Quincy Notre Dame's Jacob Mayfield.



He too announced his future intentions via Twitter on Friday.



Mayfield scored at a clip of nearly 12 points and averaged five boards a game this past season.



Mayfield was part of a senior core that lifted the Raiders to the top-ranking in Class 2A, plus regional and sectional championships.



Mayfield and Gadeke join QND's Carter Cramsey and Unity's Cory Miller in the Trail Blazer recruiting class.