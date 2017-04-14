New brush truck to help Hannibal Rural Fire Department

The new brush truck will replace the broken down truck seen here.

It wasn't too long ago the area was dealing with a drought with widespread brush fires. One local fire department now has a new piece of equipment that could help in those calls.

The Hannibal Rural Fire Department just got a new brush truck and firefighters say this could save a lot of land they're called to. The truck comes equipped with a water and foam sprayer. Chief Mike Dobson says the foam will stick to the grass or trees and prevent it from reigniting.

It replaces an old truck that Dobson says has broken down on them several times while out on calls.

"I'm very relieved. It's a more reliable truck," Dobson said. "It's dual purposed so we'll also run our medical calls out of it. So it will be equipped with defibrillators, oxygen and medical supplies."

Dobson says the department was able to pay the truck off fully without using a loan. He feels it shows residents they are using their tax dollars properly.