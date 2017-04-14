Farmers try to work before rain hits the area

Many Quincy residents were out on Friday, rushing to get last minute desserts for Easter dinner.More >>
The later date of Easter this year has led to more sales, and stores like Kirlin's have sold out of some of their chocolates earlier than ever before.
With school out for many Tri-State districts, Going Bonkers has been cashing in.
Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.
Western Illinois Fair officials announced long-time Country musician Joe Diffie will be the headlining act for this year's fair.
For some visually impaired children, the Easter egg tradition may be more difficult than fun.
Lawmakers are abolishing a statewide program intended to improve reading skills of Iowa third-graders because of a lack of funding and concerns about the effort's ineffectiveness.
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.
Car seats reduce the risk of being killed in a car crash by 71 percent for an infant and 54 percent for a toddler, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
