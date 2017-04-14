Farmers try to work before rain hits the area

Farmers worked in the field to get some of it planted.

Many area farmers hit the fields this week ahead of the expected rain.

Some took the time to start planting while the fields dried up. David Niekamp says he got around half his fields planted.

He says some fields are still too wet and any more rain could delay them from getting all planted before May 1st, the ideal time he'd like to be done.

"If you work your fields when they're too wet or plant when it's too wet, it does affect your yield, believe it or not, by quite a bit," Niekamp said. "It's just got to be pretty dry so you get a good seed bed."

Niekamp says a week or two without rain would allow most farmers to get finished planting.