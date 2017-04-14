Farmers try to work before rain hits the area - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Farmers try to work before rain hits the area

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Farmers worked in the field to get some of it planted. Farmers worked in the field to get some of it planted.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Many area farmers hit the fields this week ahead of the expected rain.

Some took the time to start planting while the fields dried up. David Niekamp says he got around half his fields planted.

He says some fields are still too wet and any more rain could delay them from getting all planted before May 1st, the ideal time he'd like to be done.

"If you work your fields when they're too wet or plant when it's too wet, it does affect your yield, believe it or not, by quite a bit," Niekamp said. "It's just got to be pretty dry so you get a good seed bed."

Niekamp says a week or two without rain would allow most farmers to get finished planting.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.