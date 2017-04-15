Friday Sports Extra - April 14

**High School Track and Field**
-- Central Invitational
(GIRLS Team Results, Top 5 Listed)
1) Liberty: 107
2) Central: 105
3) West Central: 62
4) West Hancock: 61
5) QHS: 42
*Multiple Event Winners*
Lauren Glick (Central): 100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles/Long Jump
Zakila Wiskirchen (Central): 100M/200M
Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M/3200M
(BOYS Team Results, Top 5 Listed)
1) Liberty: 135.5
2) Biggsville WC: 97
3) West Hancock: 79.5
4) Beardstown: 71
5) Central: 38
*Multiple Event Winner*
Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus
-- Jefferson City Relays (QHS)
Maggie Schutte breaks three school records (Triple Jump/100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles)
Alyssa Lubbert (Discus) and Lydia Kurfman (3200M) win events
**High School Soccer, Girls**
-- Hannibal Tournament
Maryville: 2
Hannibal: 4
Paige Utterback: 2 goals
Rosati-Kain: 10
Macomb: 0
**High School Softball**
Illini West: 3
Payson: 1
Lara Pence: CG, 8 K's
Hannah Wood: 2 hits, RBI
Beardstown: 18
Brown County: 12
-- Lady Hornets led 12-0 after 3 innings
Paige Sommers: 3 RBI's
**College Golf, Men's**
-- Beu Mussatto Invitational (after 36 holes)
1) Western Illinois (Purple): 566
2) Indian Hills CC: 567
5) Culver-Stockton: 591
8) Western Illinois (Gold): 607
-- Drew Eaton (141, T-5th), fired an opening 18-hole score of 66 (tied for 9th best 18-hole round in program history)
**College Baseball**
South Dakota State: 2
Western Illinois: 7
Drue Galassi: 2-3, RBI
Leathernecks: (10-21, 7-6)
Drury: 5
Quincy: 6
(Game 1)
Dominic Miles/Jake Walters/Troy Wehde: HR's
Graham Spraker: WP, 7.1 IP, ER, 8 K's
Drury: 9
Quincy: 4
(Game 2)
Brynn Martinez: 2-3, 2 RBI's
Hawks: (21-12, 10-4)
Culver-Stockton: 4
Grand View: 5
(Game 1)
Marvin Campos: 3-run HR
Culver-Stockton: 8
Grand View: 7
(Game 2)
-- Suspended in 6th inning
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
Williams Baptist: 6
(Game 1)
Hannibal-LaGrange: 4
Williams Baptist: 14
(Game 2)
Trojans: (6-36, 0-24)
John Wood: 4
4) Parkland: 10
(Game 1)
John Wood: 3
4) Parkland: 4
(Game 2)
**College Softball**
IUPUI: 1
Western Illinois: 6
Taylor Messer: HR, 2 RBI's
Leathernecks: (17-23, 8-2)
Rockhurst: 6
Quincy: 1
(Game 1)
Kaylee Jones: RBI
Rockhurst: 7
Quincy: 2
(Game 2)
Samantha Goble: HR
Lady Hawks: (12-22, 6-14)
Culver-Stockton: 4
Evangel: 8
(Game 1)
Avery Johnson: RBI
Culver-Stockton: 0
Evangel: 8
(Game 2)
Lady Wildcats: (17-17, 10-13)
Columbia: 11
Hannibal-LaGrange: 0
(Game 1)
Columbia: 9
Hannibal-LaGrange: 1
(Game 2)
Lady Trojans: (16-18)
John Wood: 1
Lincoln Land: 8
(Game 1)
John Wood: 6
Lincoln Land: 14
Millie Moyer: HR
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.