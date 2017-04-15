Friday Sports Extra - April 14

Katelyn Robbins won both distance events to lift Liberty to a team title in Camp Point.

**High School Track and Field**



-- Central Invitational

(GIRLS Team Results, Top 5 Listed)

1) Liberty: 107

2) Central: 105

3) West Central: 62

4) West Hancock: 61

5) QHS: 42



*Multiple Event Winners*

Lauren Glick (Central): 100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles/Long Jump

Zakila Wiskirchen (Central): 100M/200M

Katelyn Robbins (Liberty): 1600M/3200M



(BOYS Team Results, Top 5 Listed)

1) Liberty: 135.5

2) Biggsville WC: 97

3) West Hancock: 79.5

4) Beardstown: 71

5) Central: 38



*Multiple Event Winner*

Andy Bird (West Hancock): Shot Put/Discus



-- Jefferson City Relays (QHS)

Maggie Schutte breaks three school records (Triple Jump/100M Hurdles/300M Hurdles)

Alyssa Lubbert (Discus) and Lydia Kurfman (3200M) win events





**High School Soccer, Girls**



-- Hannibal Tournament

Maryville: 2

Hannibal: 4

Paige Utterback: 2 goals



Rosati-Kain: 10

Macomb: 0





**High School Softball**



Illini West: 3

Payson: 1

Lara Pence: CG, 8 K's

Hannah Wood: 2 hits, RBI



Beardstown: 18

Brown County: 12

-- Lady Hornets led 12-0 after 3 innings

Paige Sommers: 3 RBI's





**College Golf, Men's**



-- Beu Mussatto Invitational (after 36 holes)

1) Western Illinois (Purple): 566

2) Indian Hills CC: 567

5) Culver-Stockton: 591

8) Western Illinois (Gold): 607



-- Drew Eaton (141, T-5th), fired an opening 18-hole score of 66 (tied for 9th best 18-hole round in program history)





**College Baseball**



South Dakota State: 2

Western Illinois: 7

Drue Galassi: 2-3, RBI

Leathernecks: (10-21, 7-6)



Drury: 5

Quincy: 6

(Game 1)

Dominic Miles/Jake Walters/Troy Wehde: HR's

Graham Spraker: WP, 7.1 IP, ER, 8 K's



Drury: 9

Quincy: 4

(Game 2)

Brynn Martinez: 2-3, 2 RBI's

Hawks: (21-12, 10-4)



Culver-Stockton: 4

Grand View: 5

(Game 1)

Marvin Campos: 3-run HR



Culver-Stockton: 8

Grand View: 7

(Game 2)

-- Suspended in 6th inning



Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

Williams Baptist: 6

(Game 1)



Hannibal-LaGrange: 4

Williams Baptist: 14

(Game 2)

Trojans: (6-36, 0-24)



John Wood: 4

4) Parkland: 10

(Game 1)



John Wood: 3

4) Parkland: 4

(Game 2)





**College Softball**



IUPUI: 1

Western Illinois: 6

Taylor Messer: HR, 2 RBI's

Leathernecks: (17-23, 8-2)



Rockhurst: 6

Quincy: 1

(Game 1)

Kaylee Jones: RBI



Rockhurst: 7

Quincy: 2

(Game 2)

Samantha Goble: HR

Lady Hawks: (12-22, 6-14)



Culver-Stockton: 4

Evangel: 8

(Game 1)

Avery Johnson: RBI



Culver-Stockton: 0

Evangel: 8

(Game 2)

Lady Wildcats: (17-17, 10-13)



Columbia: 11

Hannibal-LaGrange: 0

(Game 1)



Columbia: 9

Hannibal-LaGrange: 1

(Game 2)

Lady Trojans: (16-18)



John Wood: 1

Lincoln Land: 8

(Game 1)



John Wood: 6

Lincoln Land: 14

Millie Moyer: HR