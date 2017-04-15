Adams County officials looking into fixing coverage gap

The Adams County Ambulance Service canceled transferring some patients last month and officials are investigating why.

Interim Director John Simon says 10 long distance transfers were canceled since no crews were available. Paramedics will take patients to other facilities outside of the area if they need medical attention during the travel.

Simon says they expect a few each month, but he wants to find ways to cut it down.

"What we look at it as is we weren't able to provide all the services that we'd like to for the citizens of our community," Simon said. "So that's why we want to make sure we're looking at all the different ways we're providing a service to our citizens."

Simon feels the department can close the gaps with the current 40 member staff they have, but didn't rule out hiring additional part-time staff if needed.