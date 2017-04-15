Adams County officials looking into fixing coverage gap - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County officials looking into fixing coverage gap

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Adams County Ambulance leaves for a call. Adams County Ambulance leaves for a call.
Adams County Ambulance logo displayed on the side of a ambulance. Adams County Ambulance logo displayed on the side of a ambulance.
Adams County Ambulance leaves for a call. Adams County Ambulance leaves for a call.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Ambulance Service canceled transferring some patients last month and officials are investigating why.

Interim Director John Simon says 10 long distance transfers were canceled since no crews were available. Paramedics will take patients to other facilities outside of the area if they need medical attention during the travel.

Simon says they expect a few each month, but he wants to find ways to cut it down.

"What we look at it as is we weren't able to provide all the services that we'd like to for the citizens of our community," Simon said. "So that's why we want to make sure we're looking at all the different ways we're providing a service to our citizens."

Simon feels the department can close the gaps with the current 40 member staff they have, but didn't rule out hiring additional part-time staff if needed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.