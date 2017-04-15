Quincy Christians commemorate Good Friday with Stations of the Cross

Faith leaders say the stations are about identifying with Christ's suffering.

The Stations of the Cross is a reenactment of Jesus Christ's last moments on earth.

Christians in the Tri-States commemorated the passion of Jesus Christ on this Good Friday, ahead of the Easter holiday. Dozens took part in Stations of the Cross in downtown Quincy.

It's a reenactment of the last day of Jesus' life, from his sentencing to his death, with several stops along the way, all ending at St. Boniface Church on 7th and Main.

Faith leaders say the stations are important because it's a way for Christians to see themselves through what Christ suffered.

"When we fall, how do we pick ourselves up? How does Jesus pick us up? How do our friends pick us up?" Franciscan Friar Brother Ed Arambasich, OFM, questioned. "So, when we are going through the stations, it's really not only about Jesus, his death and rising, but our death and rising also."

The Stations of the Cross occurs every year around the world.