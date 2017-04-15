Quincy Christians commemorate Good Friday with Stations of the C - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Christians commemorate Good Friday with Stations of the Cross

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
Connect
The Stations of the Cross is a reenactment of Jesus Christ's last moments on earth. The Stations of the Cross is a reenactment of Jesus Christ's last moments on earth.
Faith leaders say the stations are about identifying with Christ's suffering. Faith leaders say the stations are about identifying with Christ's suffering.
Dozens showed up downtown for the reenactment on Good Friday. Dozens showed up downtown for the reenactment on Good Friday.

Christians in the Tri-States commemorated the passion of Jesus Christ on this Good Friday, ahead of the Easter holiday. Dozens took part in Stations of the Cross in downtown Quincy.

It's a reenactment of the last day of Jesus' life, from his sentencing to his death, with several stops along the way, all ending at St. Boniface Church on 7th and Main.

Faith leaders say the stations are important because it's a way for Christians to see themselves through what Christ suffered.

"When we fall, how do we pick ourselves up? How does Jesus pick us up? How do our friends pick us up?" Franciscan Friar Brother Ed Arambasich, OFM, questioned. "So, when we are going through the stations, it's really not only about Jesus, his death and rising, but our death and rising also."

The Stations of the Cross occurs every year around the world.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.