Easter dinner raises funds for vets

Around 200 guest were expected to show up for the fundraiser

Boy scouts were at the fundraisers assisting anyone who needed help

A local American Legion is giving back to veterans this Easter weekend.

American Legion Post 37 and the Auxiliary held a ham dinner fundraiser.

The legion raised money at the event as well as sweatpants for the "Sweats for Vets" campaign which gives homeless veterans clothes.

Coordinators said it's always important to give back to our veterans because they have given so much for us.

"We have a lot of Veterans that it's just not enough. They don't have enough to get what they need. They gave everything for us. Now it's our turn. It's not just a one time thing, it's forever. As long as there is a United States of America someone is going to have to fight for our freedom," said Sheila Behrens, Chaplin at Unit 37 American Legion.

If you missed the fundraiser you can still donate by stopping by Post 37 on North 8th Street.