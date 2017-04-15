"Project Graduation" raises money with a color run in the park

Graduation is almost here for many high school seniors and one local community is raising money to give their students a safe place to celebrate their big day.

"Project Graduation" held a color run Saturday at Dulany Park to help raise funds for a party held at the Hannibal YMCA.

Around 100 people participated in the run that involved colored chalk being sprayed at you as people ran around the course.

Parents said there was tremendous support for this year's graduates.

"We just want the seniors to know that all year we are supporting them and this is a good opportunity for us to say congratulations on the 12 years and also to have a safe night," Anna Lemon, sponsor of the project said.

The next event for Project Graduation will be a volleyball tournament on Sunday April 30.