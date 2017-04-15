Saturday's Area Scores-April15

**High School Baseball**



Rock Island: 2

Quincy High: 6



Rock Island: 1

Quincy High: 12

Ben Schroeder: WP

Derek Green: 2-R HR



QND: 6

St. Joseph Ogden: 16



QND: 14

St. Joseph Ogden: 1

Zach Haley: Grand Slam, 6 RBI

Raiders: (11-5)



Liberty: 3

Central: 6

Keaton Heinecke: WP, 7.0 IP



PORTA: 20

Macomb: 15

John Ogle: 4 RBI



Southeastern: 7

Western: 6

Cole Eilers: 2-3, RBI, WP



Rushville-Industry: 4

Farmington: 7

Alex Kettering: RBI



(Beardstown Showcase)

* 5th Place Game

Triopia: 12

Beardstown: 13

*Four Beardstown players home run



JX Routt: 5

Beardstown: 4



**High School Softball**



Quincy High: 0

Rock Island: 4



Quincy High: 1

Rock Island: 7



Unity: 10

Triopia: 0

Addison Miller: WP, No-hitter, 13 K's



Pittsfield: 0

Unity: 15

Jordan Hildebrand: WP, No-hitter, 6 K's

Mustangs: (8-1) *Eight game winning streak



Pittsfield: 0

Triopia: 15



Southeastern: 6

Western: 10

Savannah Hall (West.): 3 RBI

Sydnie Ballas (SE): 3 RBI



**High School Soccer, Girls**



Quincy High: 0

1) Davenport Assumption: 1



(Lady Pirate Invitational)



Burlington: 0

Hannibal: 4

Kaylee Falconer: 2 Goals

*Pirates take 2nd place on goal differential



Macomb: 0

Hannibal: 10

Shelby Stine: 3 Goals

Falconer/Utterback/Ebers: 2 Goals each

Pirates: (9-4)



Macomb: 0

Summit Christian: 10

*Summit Christian wins championship on Goal Diff.



**College Baseball**



Drury: 6

Quincy: 10

Jake Walters: (1-3,RBI, HR



Drury: 3

Quincy: 5

Jack Klages: 1-4, RBI, HR

Hawks: (23-12, 12-4)



South Dakota State: 4

Western Illinois: 8

Deion Thompson: 2-4, 3 RBI



South Dakota State: 13

Western Illinois: 5

Leathernecks: (11-22, 8-7)



Culver-Stockton: 12

Grand View: 13

F/14

*Game Suspended from 4/14



Culver-Stockton: 13

Grand View: 5

Edward Madera: 1-2, 3 RBI



Culver-Stockton: 3

Grand View: 5

Wildcats: (21-20, 11-1)



4) Parkland: 11

John Wood: 7



4) Parkland: 11

John Wood: 0



**College Softball**



William Jewell: 2

Quincy: 4

Jackie Farbak: 2-4, 2 RBI



William Jewell: 1

Quincy: 0

Hawks: (13-23, 7-15)



IUPUI: 6

Western Illinois: 11

Nina Maggio: 4-5, RBI



IUPUI: 10

Western Illinois: 5

Leathernecks: (18-24, 9-3)



Culver-Stockton: 1

Missouri Valley: 2



Culver-Stockton: 1

Missouri Valley: 2

Wildcats: (17-19, 10-15)



Lincoln Land: 10

John Wood: 8

Emily Kitchell: HR, 2B



Lincoln Land: 10

John Wood: 7

Kitchell: HR



**College Golf**



(Beu Mussatto Invitational at WIU)



*Team Results

1) Western Illinois (Purple): -1

2) Indian Hills CC: +2

3) William Woods: +3

4) Cardinal Stritch : +4

5) Culver-Stockton: +34



*Individual Results

T1) Alvaro Hernandez (EIU): (-9)

T1) Brian Murtagh (Cardinal): (-9)

T3) Jackson Bugdalski (IHCC): (-1)

T3) Sean Miller (WIU): (-1)

5) David Houlding (Will. Woods): (E)

T17) Drew Eaton (WIU): (+5)