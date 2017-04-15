Saturday's Area Scores-April15

**High School Baseball**
Rock Island: 2
Quincy High: 6
Rock Island: 1
Quincy High: 12
Ben Schroeder: WP
Derek Green: 2-R HR
QND: 6
St. Joseph Ogden: 16
QND: 14
St. Joseph Ogden: 1
Zach Haley: Grand Slam, 6 RBI
Raiders: (11-5)
Liberty: 3
Central: 6
Keaton Heinecke: WP, 7.0 IP
PORTA: 20
Macomb: 15
John Ogle: 4 RBI
Southeastern: 7
Western: 6
Cole Eilers: 2-3, RBI, WP
Rushville-Industry: 4
Farmington: 7
Alex Kettering: RBI
(Beardstown Showcase)
* 5th Place Game
Triopia: 12
Beardstown: 13
*Four Beardstown players home run
JX Routt: 5
Beardstown: 4
**High School Softball**
Quincy High: 0
Rock Island: 4
Quincy High: 1
Rock Island: 7
Unity: 10
Triopia: 0
Addison Miller: WP, No-hitter, 13 K's
Pittsfield: 0
Unity: 15
Jordan Hildebrand: WP, No-hitter, 6 K's
Mustangs: (8-1) *Eight game winning streak
Pittsfield: 0
Triopia: 15
Southeastern: 6
Western: 10
Savannah Hall (West.): 3 RBI
Sydnie Ballas (SE): 3 RBI
**High School Soccer, Girls**
Quincy High: 0
1) Davenport Assumption: 1
(Lady Pirate Invitational)
Burlington: 0
Hannibal: 4
Kaylee Falconer: 2 Goals
*Pirates take 2nd place on goal differential
Macomb: 0
Hannibal: 10
Shelby Stine: 3 Goals
Falconer/Utterback/Ebers: 2 Goals each
Pirates: (9-4)
Macomb: 0
Summit Christian: 10
*Summit Christian wins championship on Goal Diff.
**College Baseball**
Drury: 6
Quincy: 10
Jake Walters: (1-3,RBI, HR
Drury: 3
Quincy: 5
Jack Klages: 1-4, RBI, HR
Hawks: (23-12, 12-4)
South Dakota State: 4
Western Illinois: 8
Deion Thompson: 2-4, 3 RBI
South Dakota State: 13
Western Illinois: 5
Leathernecks: (11-22, 8-7)
Culver-Stockton: 12
Grand View: 13
F/14
*Game Suspended from 4/14
Culver-Stockton: 13
Grand View: 5
Edward Madera: 1-2, 3 RBI
Culver-Stockton: 3
Grand View: 5
Wildcats: (21-20, 11-1)
4) Parkland: 11
John Wood: 7
4) Parkland: 11
John Wood: 0
**College Softball**
William Jewell: 2
Quincy: 4
Jackie Farbak: 2-4, 2 RBI
William Jewell: 1
Quincy: 0
Hawks: (13-23, 7-15)
IUPUI: 6
Western Illinois: 11
Nina Maggio: 4-5, RBI
IUPUI: 10
Western Illinois: 5
Leathernecks: (18-24, 9-3)
Culver-Stockton: 1
Missouri Valley: 2
Culver-Stockton: 1
Missouri Valley: 2
Wildcats: (17-19, 10-15)
Lincoln Land: 10
John Wood: 8
Emily Kitchell: HR, 2B
Lincoln Land: 10
John Wood: 7
Kitchell: HR
**College Golf**
(Beu Mussatto Invitational at WIU)
*Team Results
1) Western Illinois (Purple): -1
2) Indian Hills CC: +2
3) William Woods: +3
4) Cardinal Stritch : +4
5) Culver-Stockton: +34
*Individual Results
T1) Alvaro Hernandez (EIU): (-9)
T1) Brian Murtagh (Cardinal): (-9)
T3) Jackson Bugdalski (IHCC): (-1)
T3) Sean Miller (WIU): (-1)
5) David Houlding (Will. Woods): (E)
T17) Drew Eaton (WIU): (+5)