Driver in two-vehicle crash airlifted to hospital with injuries

Illinois State police said two drivers are recovering from injuries Sunday after they collided in McDonough County.

Police said at 9:31 a.m., a 2004 Buick driven by 79-year-old Rose Dodd was headed north bound on County Road 750 East.

Police said a 2016 Chevrolet SUV driven by 39-year-old Travis Bartell was driving west bound on IL Route 336.

After an investigation, police said Dodd entered into the intersection and Bartell was unable to swerve and avoid Dodd.

Police said Bartell hit the passenger side of Dodd’s Buick and both Dodd and Bartell came to a rest in a ditch.

Dodd was air lifted to Blessing Hospital in Quincy and Bartell was transported to McDonough District Hospital by ambulance.

The four juveniles had minor injuries.

Police said Dodd was cited for failure to yield at a right of way.

Agencies assisting with the crash were the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Colchester Fire Department and Macomb Police Department.