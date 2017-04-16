Motorcycles hit the roads, Police urge caution

Only a few weeks into spring and there have been several motorcycle wrecks on the roads. Authorities say more bikes will be out as temperatures warm up and they say both drivers and riders need to do their part to stay safe.

Motorcyclist Jayden Sutton has had a couple of close calls in just over four years of riding.

"There's been quite a few times where someone's just not paying attention and they came out towards me and almost ran into me," Sutton said.

After a long winter, bikes are hitting the roads.

Illinois State Police Trooper Brad Williams said it's important for riders to re-examine their bikes and riding skills before the first time out.

"Things deteriorate on a bike, rider skills deteriorate as well," Williams said. "Get a feel for it again if you haven't rode for a while. Know what your limitations are, know how your bike performs, how it turns, how it leans."

Even though they are only on the road for a certain part of the year, the Illinois Department of Transportation reports motorcycles account for nearly 14 percent of all traffic fatalities each year.

With visibility being one of the biggest concerns for bikers, they want to make sure drivers are checking twice even if they are using a mirror.

"Watch your mirrors and watch your blind spots," Sutton said. "That's, a lot of times, where they wont see the motorcycle, that's where some people try to merge lanes when they're in the other lane because they don't see you or they're just not paying attention."

Williams added that being safe on the roads comes down to both riders and drivers doing their part.

"There's almost equal fault between bikers and cars in a lot of cases," Williams said. "Everybody's got to be involved in this game, other cars, other bikes. You've always got to be paying attention."

Illinois also offers a free Cycle Rider Safety Training Program to licensed residents.

The program is paid for through a portion of motorcyclist's license and registration fees. For more information click HERE.

