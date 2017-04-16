Tri-State Christians celebrate Easter Sunday

The Cross front and center for Easter service in Quincy

Thousands of Christians in the Tri-States started they're day in church to celebrate Easter Sunday.

The congregation at Holy Trinity United Church of Christ held a special Easter service.

Pastor Tim White says Easter marks the end of Holy Week and is a time to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The service began with music from the brass and organ ensemble as well as the bell choir. White says the message this morning was loud and clear.

"God has conquered death through the resurrection and that it is a momentous day in history that should change our lives," White said. "Because when we face sorrow, or difficulty or a difficult diagnosis,God has the ability to bring new life and transformation."

Easter is their biggest service of the year with several dozen volunteers helping in advance to set up the service.