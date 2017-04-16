Local Easter brunch tradition benefits many restaurants

An Easter tradition in Quincy continued Sunday as many families went out for brunch on Easter.

The Pier restaurant held a special Easter meal.

Manager Richard Cole says they had over 425 people reserve a seat for their buffet.

He says they served prime rib along with an omelet bar.

This is the 18th year that the restaurant has offered brunch during the religious holiday.

"Easter and Mother's Days are both the busiest holidays of the season for most everybody in the restaurant," Cole said. "It's hectic, fun and everybody gets to go home afterward and get to enjoy time with their families."

The Pier is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner.