Lights Out: Illini West pitching duo providing the difference

Establishing itself early on as one of the toughest teams in the area, the Illini West softball team picked up right where it left off last season.



With 12 wins, just three losses and, oddly enough, a tie on their resume the Chargers have showed no signs of slowing down. And thanks to the pitching duo of Blair Boston and Lara Pence, the Chargers don't plan on slowing down any time soon.



"They have a lot of experience, Blair (Boston) being left handed and Lara having a little bit more speed. It's good for us to mix that up," said head coach Rodney Pence.



Boston, a sophomore and Pence, a junior, have been almost unhittable this season. In the Chargers last eight games (all wins), Pence and Boston combined to throw four shutouts.



"There's a lot of confidence there with those two being good leaders and it's a good combination. said Rodney Pence.



In that same stretch, meanwhile, Boston and Pence only allowed five runs while capturing the Beardstown Showcase title as well.



"It's really good because I know Blair has my back and I have her back, too, in the end," said Lara Pence.









