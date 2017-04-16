In Focus: Central softball refocuses efforts

Riding the arms of Jacey Nall and Brey Genenbacher into the Class 1A sectional finals last season, the sky seemed to be the limit for the 2017 Central softball team as both pitchers would return.



However, after a few losses seemingly derailed the team, the Panthers have begun to refocus themselves as the season rages on.



"Those losses made us have a little gut check," said head coach Amy Hildebrand.



"We had a team meeting and refocused what our team goals are, where we want to go and how we're going to get there."



With losses to Illini West, and the team that eliminated them in the Sweet Sixteen last season, Calhoun, the Panthers realized that some good can come from a loss.



"We've had a lot of challenging moments and a lot of adversity but I think that it's a good eye opening experience for a lot of us and that we'll over come it," said Genenbacher.



"Hopefully, we're playing the best by the end of the season."





