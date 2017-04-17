Dates set for K-Play Community build

K-Play Phase Two to be build in the summer at Tolmie Park.

The dates are set and everything is ready to go for an all-inclusive playground in Lee County.



K-Play Director Tyler McGhghy says starting May 4, they will start building phase two of the playground at Tolmie park in Keokuk.

All volunteers who show up will receive free food and a free T-shirt.

The community build plans to last four days until May 7.