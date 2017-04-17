Local tax professionals offer last-minute filing advice

The deadline to file taxes is fast approaching. This year taxes must be filed by Tuesday, April 18.

Carrie Bareis with Liberty Tax Service advised everyone to get important financial information gathered soon, that way even if you're filing after business hours you still have everything you need. Those documents include your W-2's, all of your reporting statements, and all the interest that you paid or received.

Bareis said there is one thing that often falls through the crack for last-minute Illinois filers.

"One commonly missed item is for Illinois residents, you get a five percent credit on the real estate taxes that you paid on your personal residence," she said.



If you need to file an extension, Bareis noted that an extension can be e-filed or mailed. She said you need to make sure you get it postmarked on time if you're doing it by mail.

Bareis also added that if you can't file on time you must still pay any money owed.