Kirlin's Hallmark location to close after 69 years

The Kirlin's Hallmark location in downtown Quincy will close permanently later this month.

In a news release, Dale and Gary Kirlin stated the store, located at the corner of 6th and Maine, will close on April 29. The store was in operation at that location for 69 years.

Gary said the downtown Quincy location was the last downtown store they had open. He said they put off closing the downtown Quincy location for many years because they were invested in the downtown community where they started.

"Over the years, consumer shopping patterns shifted to malls and lifestyle centers, resulting in the decline of most downtown business districts," the release stated.

The release stated the store was opened as a small candy store on March 10, 1948, called Andes Candies.

"Closing our family's very first store has been an emotional and difficult decision to make, but one that we feel is necessary," the Kirlins stated in the release.

Dale and Gary are currently in the middle of a lawsuit filed against them by their brother, Donald. The suit claimed the business was "decimated" by Gary and Dale and Donald was owed $40 million.

Gary said the lawsuit had no impact on the downtown business and he viewed it as more of a thorn in his side.

Gary said the plan was to keep the company's offices in the building and fill the store area with another business.

A Kirlin's Hallmark is still located in the Quincy Mall, which the Kirlins said is remaining open.