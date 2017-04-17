Bushnell woman arrested on meth charges

A Bushnell, Illinois, woman was arrested on meth charges Sunday, according to the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said Leslie V. Clark, 34, was stopped for speeding Sunday at 10:30 p.m. During the stop, authorities said the sheriff's office canine, Kenzo, alerted police of the presence of drugs.

VanBrooker said deputies found four grams of meth packed for delivery, hidden inside a Pringles can in Clark's purse. He said they also found digital scales and $637 in her purse.

Clark was charged with possession of methamphetamine under five grams, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver under five grams and an outstanding warrant charging her with delivery of methamphetamine.

VanBrooker said Clark was the first to be arrested as part of operation "Icemelt." He said the operation, which began three months ago, is "aimed at curbing the flow of methamphetamine (Ice) into McDonough County."