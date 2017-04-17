Hannibal man accused of sex abuse

A Hannibal man was arrested Saturday and charged with sexual abuse, according to the police department.

Lt. John Zerbonia said officers received information Saturday regarding possible sexual abuse of a child. He said an investigation, with the help of Marion County Children's Division, led the arrest of Michael J. Stone, 43.

Zerbonia said Stone was placed in the Marion County Jail on charges of sexual abuse and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities said a warrant was then issued for Stone, charging him with first-degree sexual abuse. He was being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.